Tollywood: Stylish Star Allu Arjun was supposed to do ICON but Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo took over the project. Allu Arjun finished the film and scored a big hit in his career. It is one of the big hits that released this year so far. The actor was supposed to begin ICON, after Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo but it did not happen. Allu Arjun agreed to do Pushpa which already started. Venu Sriram, the director of ICON is still hopeful and confident about doing the film after he wraps up Vakeel Saab.

Allu Arjun, on the other side, came up with the announcement of a new movie with Koratala Siva but there is no buzz on ICON. As per the sources, Allu Arjun plans to come up with more new films but there is no ICON on the list of the movies. Dil Raju, the producer of ICON might surely make an announcement soon and gives clarity on the same. Let us wait for the official confirmation.