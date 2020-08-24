Tollywood: Sensational filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched a bunch of films on his OTT platform which includes Murder. Murder is based on a honour killing incident that took place in Miriyalaguda of Telangana state. With Amrutha on whom the film is based on, approaching the Special sessions court in Nalgonda, the case garnered a special attention.

Now, RGV received a setback. Special Sessions Court in Nalgonda gave interim directions to Varma to stop releasing the film 'Murder.' Earlier, RGV was asked to attend the court but his lawyer gave a reason that the director has got contracted with Corona Virus.

The court is in favour of Amrutha who argued that the director is making the film without her consent. At the same time, she also expressed a concern that he might twist the facts which may result in unnecessary chaos.