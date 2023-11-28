Live
Venturing into Telugu cinema has been a valuable experience, says Nupur Sanon
Actress Nupur Sanon, who shared screen space with Ravi Teja in Telugu film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', helped her to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.
She said: “Global films are breaking barriers, with Indian stories gaining recognition at the Oscars and Emmys. In my third film, venturing into Telugu cinema has been a valuable experience, fostering growth and learning. It allowed me to understand a different demographic, contributing to the evolving Indian cinema landscape.”
She added: Despite cultural differences, emotions connect us, and stars now play a vital role in reaching diverse audiences nationwide, making films a universal language.”
Sharing her observation of the current aspiration among actors to become pan-Indian stars, she notes the global shift in filmmaking and the universal appeal of Indian stories.
She added: “Doing a Pan-India film is a game-changer, moving away from the typical Hindi film heroine role. It brings diversity to my work and mirrors the changing narrative where actors go beyond stereotypes.”
“A Pan-India approach expands my reach, connecting with audiences across the country, going beyond the usual limits of a Hindi film heroine.”