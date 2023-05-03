Vijay Devarakonda And Samantha’s Kushi Music Rights Are Bagged By ‘Saregama South’

Tollywood’s ace actors Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha faced disasters with their last movies. So, they pinned all their hopes on Shiva Nirvana’s Kushi. Being a complete love tale, there are many expectations on it. Already the first look poster impressed the netizens and now the makers are all set to start off their musical promotions. The music rights of this movie are bagged by Saregama South and the same is informed through social media. The melodious backdrop song also upped the expectations on the movie.

Along with the makers, even also shared this big news through social media… Take a look!

They also wrote, “Get ready for a Musical Blast Audio rights of #Kushi bagged by @saregamasouth. Music by the young sensation @HeshamAWMusic”.

The beautiful and melodious “Kushi…” song in the backdrop of the video is all soothing! Young sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab is tuning the songs for this love tale.

Casting Details Of Kushi:

• Vijay Deverakonda

• Samantha

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Murali Sharma

• Vennela Kishore

• Lakshmi

• Rohini

• Ali

• Rahul Ramakrishna

• Srikanth Iyengar

• Sharanya Pradeep

Being a family entertainer, this Vijay Devarakonda’s 11th movie is being helmed by Shiva Nirvana and it is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir and Hesham Abdul Wahab will score the tunes for this movie. This movie has an ensemble cast of Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Saranya. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023…