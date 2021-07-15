Vikram's long-delayed project to release in two parts?

'Dhruva Natchathiram' is a long-delayed yet much-awaited film in Chiyaan Vikram's career. According to the latest buzz, the film is likely to hit the screens now in two parts.



The film was delayed for more than three years because of the budget constraints of the producer and director Gautham Vasudev Menon. Interestingly, Vels Films International has taken over the project now. According to the sources, they are planning to release the film in two parts. As Gautham has four and a half hours of footage of the film, they are planning to release it in two parts.

Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiepan, Radhika, Dhivyadarshini, and Vamsi Krishna played crucial roles in the film. Harris Jayaraj composed tunes for this film.

