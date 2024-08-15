Vishwak Sen’s ‘VS13’ gets a grand launch

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen's 13th film, tentatively titled VS13, has been officially announced with an exciting pre-look poster showcasing him as a formidable cop. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas as Production No. 8, the film marks the directorial debut of Sreedhar Ganta. It promises to be a unique political action drama set in a village backdrop, with Vishwak Sen playing the role of an honest IPS officer.

The film's launch event was held with much fanfare, featuring the film's unit and special guests. Producers Naga Vamsi and Sahu Garapati presented the script, while director Vassishta sounded the clapperboard, and Srikanth Odela handled the camera for the muhurtham shot. Kannada actress Sampada, the leading lady of the film, also attended the event.

VS13 carries the tagline "Every Action Fires A Reaction" and will boast a talented cast and crew. Kishore Kumar, renowned for his work on Thangalan, will handle cinematography, and Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his score in Kantara, will compose the music. Regular shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in September, building anticipation for this high-stakes drama.