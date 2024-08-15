Live
- Congress Criticises Rahul Gandhi’s Seating at Red Fort Event
- 78th Independence Day Celebrations at CPO
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Launches Sitarama Lift Project, Dedicates it to People
- Venkat Sai, First Telugu Actor to Star as Lead in a Hollywood Film
- ‘Jai Jawaan’ promises a patriotic cinematic experience; Gopichand Malineni unveils trailer
- ‘Pottel’ gears up for Dussehra release
- CM Revanth Reddy Optimistic About Talks with Naidu
- Sreeleela’s traditional elegance with modern flair
- Vishwak Sen’s ‘VS13’ gets a grand launch
- Muslims not happy with PM Modi's remarks on UCC, claims All India Muslim Jamaat chief
Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen's 13th film, tentatively titled VS13, has been officially announced with an exciting pre-look poster showcasing him as a formidable cop. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas as Production No. 8, the film marks the directorial debut of Sreedhar Ganta. It promises to be a unique political action drama set in a village backdrop, with Vishwak Sen playing the role of an honest IPS officer.
The film's launch event was held with much fanfare, featuring the film's unit and special guests. Producers Naga Vamsi and Sahu Garapati presented the script, while director Vassishta sounded the clapperboard, and Srikanth Odela handled the camera for the muhurtham shot. Kannada actress Sampada, the leading lady of the film, also attended the event.
VS13 carries the tagline "Every Action Fires A Reaction" and will boast a talented cast and crew. Kishore Kumar, renowned for his work on Thangalan, will handle cinematography, and Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his score in Kantara, will compose the music. Regular shooting for the film is scheduled to begin in September, building anticipation for this high-stakes drama.