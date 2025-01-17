Vishwaksen showcases versatility with ‘Laila’ teaser

The highly anticipated film Laila, starring Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen, is set to hit theatres on February 14th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film has been generating significant excitement, particularly after the release of its teaser.

The teaser gives audiences a sneak peek into Vishwaksen’s dual role, portraying two contrasting characters: Sonu Model, a charming but flirtatious beauty parlour owner in the old city, and Laila, a more poised and graceful persona. Sonu’s antics with the local women cause tension with the local men, setting the stage for a dramatic transformation into Laila.

Vishwaksen’s performance has already captivated viewers, showcasing his versatility and energy. While Sonu is full of charm and wit, Laila exudes grace and elegance, adding layers to his character. Director Ram Narayan’s unique storytelling and fresh approach are evident in this teaser, sparking intrigue among fans.

The teaser’s cinematic elements, including Richard Prasad’s stylish cinematography and Leon James’ high-energy background score, further elevate the excitement around the film. Produced by Shine Screens, the film also features Akanksha Sharma as the leading lady.

With the first single already receiving an overwhelming response, Laila is quickly becoming one of the most awaited films of the season, blending romance, action, and comedy in a way that promises to captivate audiences.