‘Vishwambhara’ teaser draws criticism for VFX

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming fantasy film, Vishwambhara, recently unveiled its teaser, generating excitement among his fanbase

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming fantasy film, Vishwambhara, recently unveiled its teaser, generating excitement among his fanbase. While many Mega fans praised the teaser, others expressed disappointment, particularly with the visual effects (VFX).

Social media has been buzzing with feedback, with some viewers criticizing the tacky VFX in the teaser. Although a portion of the audience appreciated the visuals, the majority found them lacking, especially for a film that heavily relies on special effects. Fans hope the makers will take note of these reactions and improve the VFX before the film's release.

Directed by Vassistha, Vishwambhara promises to be a VFX-heavy fantasy adventure, with Chiranjeevi and Trisha in lead roles. With high expectations riding on the project, the team is likely to address the concerns regarding the graphics to ensure the film delivers a visually stunning experience.


