Watch: First Glimpse of Nani’s The Paradise, Release Date Announced

A glimpse of Telugu actor Nani and director Srikanth Odela’s film The Paradise was revealed on March 3, creating a lot of excitement. The promo showcases Natural Star Nani in his most dramatic transformation ever. Along with the promo, the makers announced that The Paradise would be released in theatres on March 26, 2026.

On March 3, Nani shared the promo in five languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, English, and Spanish. His post on X (formerly Twitter) said, "This is our STATEMENT. THE PARADISE WILL RISE @odela_srikanth & @anirudhofficial MADNESS (sic)."

The 1-minute-46-second clip starts by showing how doves and parrots have often been celebrated in history, but crows have been ignored. In the film, Nani plays the role of a saviour to an oppressed community. His mother narrates the story of "scary crows," while Nani, sporting a braided hairdo and holding a gun, leads a revolution.

At the 2024 Filmfare Awards, director Srikanth Odela wore a shirt with an image of a crow. Nani, during the event, pointed to his shirt and said, "Remember the crow on Srikanth's shirt. Next year, this crow will be taking home all the awards."

The Paradise is being produced on a large scale by SLV Cinemas and features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from Nani, the film also stars Sonali Kulkarni and others. The technical team includes Editor Navin Nooli and Cinematographer GK Vishnu.

This film marks the second collaboration between Nani and director Srikanth Odela, after their successful project Dasara.