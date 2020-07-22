Will Telugu Audience Like Love Mocktail Remake With Tamannaah?

Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia and Satya Dev are teaming up to work in the Telugu remake of the Kananda superhot movie Love Mocktail.

Satyadev who had appeared in supporting roles during his initial days in cinema career will now be the lead actor in Lpve Mocktail Telugu remake. When this news was doing the rounds in Tollywood, we dug up to find more details and found that the Telugu version of Love Mocktail will be helmed by Kannada director Nagashekar.

Sandalwood's famous lensman Satya Hegde will be doing the camera work for the Telugu movie.

The movie will be produced by Bhavani Ravi and the music will be scored by the son of well known music director MM Keeravani of Baahubali fame.

Tamannaah will take the emotional role of Nidhima in the movie which had played by Milana in Kannada. If all goes well, the project is likely to take off in September. The names of other people in the star cast are awaited.

Love Mocktail was made with a budget of 2 crores and reportedly raked in a whopping 5 crores at the box office. The movie received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Now, with Tamannaah giving her nod to play the female lead in the Telugu version of the movie, it remains to be seen how well the movie will do in Tollywood and if the movie will appeal to the sensibilities of the Telugu audience.