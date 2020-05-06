Truth About Yash Romancing Thamannaah in Nathan Movie

Kannada rocking star Yash is making the most of the lockdown due to coronavirus. He has been busy with shoots ever since he started filming for KGF. The first part, KGF Chapter 1 set new benchmarks at the box office and so the expectations from the sequel of the Prashanth Neel directorial, KGF Chapter 2 is that much higher. So, the actor was shooting non stop for the movie except when his wife delivered their second baby and for the birthday celebrations of his first kid which was done on a grand scale.

Now, with enough free time on his hands, Yash is sing th time to spend quality time with his family. He often posts pictures of him playing with his kids. We even saw a picture of his daughter spoon feeding Yash. Meanwhile, there was news that Yash's next after KGF Chapter 2 will be with director Narthan. As if that was not enough, the latest buzz indicates that the actor would romance Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia in the movie. We all know that the Baahubali actress's only appearance in Kannada movies were on two occasions- one in a special song in Nikhil Kumaraswamy's Jaguar and the another in Yash's KGF Chapter 1. SO her appearance as a leading lady raised quite a few eyebrows and generated a lot of buzz.

However, the Kannada filmmaker has rubbished the reports saying there is absolutely no truth to the story. He says that these rumours are baseless and unbelievable as it is lockdown and the movie is still at the discussion stage. Narthan also has in hand a movie with hattrick hero Shivarajkumar's 125th movie Bhairathi Ranagal.

Meanwhile, Yash and Prashanth Neel's KGF Chapter 2 is set for October 23 release. The film will see Biollywood actors Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.