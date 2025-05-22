Two People Arrested for Trying to Enter Salman Khan’s House

Two people were arrested for trying to enter Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra (West), Mumbai. The incidents happened on Monday and Tuesday, and the police have filed cases against both individuals for trespassing.

On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man, Jitendra Kumar Hardayal Singh, from Chhattisgarh, was seen walking around Galaxy Apartments. When the security guard asked him to leave, Singh became angry and broke his phone. Later that evening, he tried to sneak past the gate by hiding behind a car. However, he was caught by the security guard and local police. Singh said he was trying to meet Salman Khan.

On Monday, a woman also tried to get into Salman Khan’s house. She went to the entrance and asked to meet the actor. When security stopped her, she tried to force her way inside but was caught and handed over to the police. A police officer confirmed that an FIR (First Information Report) was filed against her for trespassing.

Both people have been arrested and are being questioned. After these incidents, security around Salman Khan’s residence has been increased.