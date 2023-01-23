Vaibhavi Merchant defends 'Besharam Rang' song: No one goes to the beach wearing full clothes

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant recently opened up about the controversy surrounding the "Besharam Rang" song from the film Pathaan in a YRF video. The sensual, party number has received a mix of positive and negative attention since its release. Despite the criticism, the song has become extremely popular. Merchant revealed that when they first began working on the song, they were not aware that it was meant to take place on a beach.

In a recent video, Vaibhavi Merchant, the choreographer of the song, stated that they were not aware that the song was meant to be a beach party track when they were creating it. They explained that they were simply creating songs that they enjoyed and thought others would enjoy dancing to, and the location of where the song would be used was secondary to them. According to Merchant, Director Siddharth Anand usually has an idea of where the song will be shot beforehand. The primary consideration for them was the sound of the song.



Vaibhavi Merchant further explained that since the song was meant to take place on a beach, it should look like one as well. She stated that she did not want it to resemble a typical Hindi film beach party song and that the song should convey a sense of nuance, sensuality, and relaxation. This is why she felt that it made sense for Shah Rukh Khan's character to take off his shirt in the song, as it is not common for people to wear full clothes on the beach. The film Pathaan, which also stars John Abraham, is set to release later this week.

