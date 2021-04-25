Vakeel Saab to hit digital platform early?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's comeback film "Vakeel Saab" thrilled his fans and the audience.

The film collected huge numbers in its first week and the footfalls came down because of the fast spread of Corona virus second wave. The film is currently screened in some of the theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The digital rights of "Vakeel Saab" are sold to the digital giant Amazon Prime for a hefty price and the film will be available on the platform only after 56 days of its theatrical release as per the agreement.

Now the latest buzz in film circles was with the theatrical release coming to an end early than predicted and theatres getting closed, Amazon Prime is in plans to revise the deal and release it soon.

Amazon approached the film's producer Dil Raju and the discussions are going on. Directed by Sriram Venu, "Vakeel Saab" had Pawan Kalyan acted in the lead roles and Shruthi Haasan as his love interest, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya and Prakash Raj in the other roles. The film is the remake of Bollywood film Pink.