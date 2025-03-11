‘Veera Dheera Sooran’ Part 2 gears up for grand release

The much-awaited action thriller Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2, starring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead role, is set to hit theaters worldwide on March 27, 2025. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker S.U. Arun Kumar, the film features an ensemble cast including S.J. Surya, Sooraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan, promising an electrifying cinematic experience.

Produced by Rhea Shibu under the banner of HR Pictures, Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 is touted to be a high-octane action thriller, raising immense expectations among audiences and trade circles alike. The promotional material released so far has received a thunderous response, adding to the anticipation.

As part of the promotional campaign, the makers recently released a captivating love song titled Kallallo. The song, composed by star music director G.V. Prakash Kumar, is already winning hearts with its soothing melody and beautiful visuals. Sharath Santosh and Reshma Shyam have rendered their mesmerizing vocals for the song, while Rajesh Gopisetty’s heartwarming lyrics perfectly complement the chemistry between Vikram and Dushara Vijayan. The song has already become an instant hit across social media platforms.

On the technical front, Theni Easwar is handling the cinematography, ensuring stunning visuals that amplify the intensity of the film. G.K. Prasanna is supervising the editing, while C.S. Balachander is taking charge as the art director, promising grand visuals and captivating action sequences.

The collaboration between Chiyaan Vikram, S.U. Arun Kumar, and Rhea Shibu has heightened expectations, with the makers confident that Veera Dheera Sooran Part 2 will deliver a gripping and adrenaline-pumping experience. The film will have a massive theatrical release in Telugu states through NVR Cinemas, ensuring a grand opening across South India.