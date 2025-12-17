Officials in RR dist gear up for last phase of polling today

Rangareddy: Following the two phases of polling for the gram panchayat elections, the district administration has geared up for the third and last phase scheduled on December 17 in the remaining in seven mandals---Abdullapurmet, Ibrahimpatnam, Yacharam, Manchal, Madgul, Maheshwaram and Kandukur. All the mandals are a part of two revenue divisions--Ibrahimpatnam and Kandukur.

A total of 174 gram panchayats and 1,598 wards were identified in the last phase for which 1,612 polling stations were established; polling will be held on Wednesday.

Collector C Narayana Reddy, who is also a district election officer, wants officials drafted for duty should perform tasks cautiously and leave no scope for any folly.

Reddy, accompanied by RDO Ibrahimpatnam Ananth Reddy, visited Manchal mandal to take stock of the arrangements for the polling. He inspected the distribution centre at Dhan Reddy Function Hall and went round the room to check the distribution of election material to officials.

While examining the ballot papers and polling boxes, the collector asked officials to keep the material ready at each station. “Deficiencies in the process should be reported immediately,” he said.

According to officials, some gram panchayats witnessed unanimous election of sarpanchs and ward members. The polling process was successfully completed in 14 mandals in the last two phases. With the completion of the third round of polling the entire election process will end.