Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
How To Use Perplexity AI: VIDEO
New to Perplexity AI? Learn how to use its chatbot, generate AI videos on X, and access it on WhatsApp with this simple beginner's guide.
Perplexity AI is quickly gaining attention as a powerful alternative to traditional search engines, and it’s now easier than ever for beginners to get started. From answering complex queries to generating AI-powered videos, the platform is evolving fast—and you can access it across multiple platforms without downloading an app.
Here’s a quick guide on how to use Perplexity AI’s most exciting features:
1. Ask Anything on X (Formerly Twitter):
To generate an AI-powered 8-second video with sound and dialogue, simply tag @AskPerplexity in a post with your prompt. Within minutes (or longer during high traffic), you’ll receive a creative AI-generated video in your replies. This feature makes it fun to visualize ideas, characters, or fictional events.
2. Use Perplexity AI on WhatsApp:
You can also access Perplexity directly on WhatsApp. Save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contacts. Send your questions as you would in a regular chat. It works on smartphones, desktops, and WhatsApp Web—no sign-up required.
5. Be Mindful of Content Accuracy:
Although Perplexity uses strong content filters, video generation on platforms like X may still raise concerns about misinformation. Always cross-check sensitive topics or public figures.
With legal disputes (like the one involving BBC) and rapid innovation, Perplexity is shaping the future of AI-powered search. And now, anyone can try it—no technical expertise required.