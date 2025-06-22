How To Use Perplexity AI: VIDEO

Perplexity AI is quickly gaining attention as a powerful alternative to traditional search engines, and it’s now easier than ever for beginners to get started. From answering complex queries to generating AI-powered videos, the platform is evolving fast—and you can access it across multiple platforms without downloading an app.



Here’s a quick guide on how to use Perplexity AI’s most exciting features:

1. Ask Anything on X (Formerly Twitter):

To generate an AI-powered 8-second video with sound and dialogue, simply tag @AskPerplexity in a post with your prompt. Within minutes (or longer during high traffic), you’ll receive a creative AI-generated video in your replies. This feature makes it fun to visualize ideas, characters, or fictional events.

2. Use Perplexity AI on WhatsApp:

You can also access Perplexity directly on WhatsApp. Save the number +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contacts. Send your questions as you would in a regular chat. It works on smartphones, desktops, and WhatsApp Web—no sign-up required.





5. Be Mindful of Content Accuracy:

Although Perplexity uses strong content filters, video generation on platforms like X may still raise concerns about misinformation. Always cross-check sensitive topics or public figures.

With legal disputes (like the one involving BBC) and rapid innovation, Perplexity is shaping the future of AI-powered search. And now, anyone can try it—no technical expertise required.