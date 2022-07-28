Vikrant Rona Movie Leaked Online on MOVIERULZ and TAMILROCKERS

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep is geared up for his next fantasy action-adventure film 'Vikrant Rona'. It stars Sudeep in the titular role along with Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Anup Bhandari's directorial movie has created a huge impact on the audience with the trailer because of its 3D and visual effects.

This recently released movie was pirated in just a few hours, despite the high-security measures taken in place. It had been one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. There have been a number of Telugu movies that have been leaked onto Tamil Rockers and Movierulz, filmyzilla, Tamilmv shortly after they were released.

Each movie that has been leaked originated from the different languages it was released in; Hindi and Kannada, among others. Big screen Telugu movies weren't the only ones harmed by this form of piracy. After a long time, the Vikrant Rona had a grandly release today, and it is receiving blockbuster mouth talk and reviews from everywhere. And it is estimated that it will create a sensation this weekend in terms of collections at the box office.





