‘Vilaayath Budha’ teaser draws ‘Pushpa’ comparisons, but promises a unique story

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, fresh off the success of Salaar and currently busy with SSMB29, is known for being highly selective with non-Malayalam films. His latest project, Vilaayath Budha, is now gearing up for release, and the recently unveiled teaser has caught attention across languages—particularly in Telugu.

From its opening frame, the teaser immediately reminded audiences of Pushpa, with its rugged forest backdrop and smuggling theme. A striking moment even has a police officer mocking Prithviraj’s character, asking, “Do you think you are Pushpa?” To which he confidently replies, “He is international, I am local.” This playful exchange has sparked curiosity about the film’s similarities.

However, Vilaayath Budha is rooted in a different story altogether. Based on GR Indugopan’s 2020 bestselling novel, it follows a schoolteacher who secretly nurtures a rare sandalwood tree in his courtyard. Trouble arises when his former student, now a smuggler, sets his eyes on it. What begins as a personal conflict escalates into a battle involving the entire village and the mafia.

While both Pushpa and Vilaayath Budha explore smuggling, the core narratives remain distinct. Confident in this originality, Prithviraj chose the project, believing audiences will embrace its authenticity.

Directed by Jayan Nambiar and featuring music by Jakes Bejoy, the film is expected to release around Diwali 2025. With a powerful performance by Prithviraj and a strong literary foundation, Vilaayath Budha promises to stand tall despite inevitable comparisons.