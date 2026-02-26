'Vishnu Vinyasam' promises a hilarious family entertainment

King of Entertainment Sri Vishnu is all set to make audiences laugh with the hilarious family entertainer, 'Vishnu Vinyasam', releasing worldwide on February 27. “It’s a story everyone can relate to, with fun characters and situational comedy. You can laugh comfortably for two hours,” he shares. Directed by Yadunath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the banner of Sri Subramanyeswara Cinemas, the film features Nayan Sarika in a dominant and engaging role opposite Sri Vishnu. “Nayan even performed a two- to three-page scene in a single take. The audience will enjoy the mix of youth and family comedy across both halves,” he adds.

Talking about his own role, Sri Vishnu says, “My character follows certain rules and beliefs. Playing a lecturer was new for me, and sequences like 'Vai Vai Gummadi Pandu' will have the theater bursting with laughter.” He praises the team, saying, “Director Maruthi is very clear and hands-on. Music by Rathan is fantastic, and the background score by Suresh Bobbili came out amazing. Producers Sumanth Naidu and Subramanyam garu gave us full freedom, and we finished the film under budget.”

On future projects, he reveals, “'Comrade Kalyan' is 80% done, a new film with Ram Abbaraju is starting soon, and I’m working with new director Sunny on 'Sitara'. A sequel is also being written.” Sri Vishnu concludes, “This film is a complete entertainer. Laugh, enjoy, and spend quality time with your family—that’s what 'Vishnu Vinyasam' is all about.”