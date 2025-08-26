War 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 | Latest India Net Earnings & Occupancy Report 2025

War 2 is still showing in theaters and earning money. By Day 13, it made about ₹225 crore in India for all languages. On the 13th day, it earned around ₹0.53 crore. This shows the movie is slowing down as it enters the second week.

The movie has average crowd numbers. Hindi shows have about 7.7% seats filled. Telugu shows are doing better with 13% seats filled, especially in Hyderabad and Chennai.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and made by Yash Raj Films. It stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani. Even though the earnings are going down after the first days, the movie is still popular in 2025 because of its stars and action.

Keep watching for more updates on War 2’s box office earnings as it finishes its second week in theaters.