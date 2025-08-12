War 2 Ticket Booking Open; Check Ticket Price

Good news, War 2 fans! Ticket bookings for the much-awaited movie War 2 have now started.

Ticket Price:

Balcony seats are available for ₹175 only.

Where to Watch:

Currently, tickets are available for just one theater — Asian Tarakaram Cineplex in Kachiguda.

Hurry and book your tickets soon to enjoy Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in action on the big screen!