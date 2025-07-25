‘War 2’ trailer: Hrithik Roshan, NTR set screens on fire

The much-awaited trailer of War 2, starring Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Tollywood superstar NTR Jr., has finally been unveiled — and it’s nothing short of a visual spectacle. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the spy action thriller has already set expectations sky-high, and the trailer has managed to exceed them.

Given the film's pan-India appeal, the Telugu version of the trailer was launched in over 100 theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, underscoring the massive anticipation from Telugu audiences. And true to the buzz, the trailer is a fiery showcase of style, power, and unrelenting action.

Hrithik Roshan returns as the suave and lethal spy, while NTR Jr. makes a thunderous entry into the YRF Spy Universe. The trailer hints at a gripping face-off between two elite soldiers, with their conflict escalating across land, sea, and air. From slick fight choreography to breathtaking stunts, War 2 promises an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience like never before in Indian cinema.

Kiara Advani too holds her ground in the trailer, proving she’s not just eye candy but part of the core action and drama that fuels the narrative.

A sequel to the blockbuster War, War 2 is a key addition to Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is slated for a global theatrical release on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

With Hrithik and NTR locking horns, War 2 is shaping up to be a high-octane, multi-lingual blockbuster that fans across India are eagerly waiting for.