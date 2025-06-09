Watch: Balakrishna Fans Recreate Beer-Idli Scene in Theater

Fans are becoming increasingly enthusiastic, especially the youth who are attending re-released movies. They say they are ready to do anything to recreate iconic scenes. Recently, a fan brought a snake into the theater to recreate a scene from the movie Khaleja. Now, Balayya fans have followed a similar path.

The movie Lakshmi Narasimha, starring Balakrishna, has been re-released. In one scene, Balakrishna is seen eating idli soaked in beer. Some fans who came to watch the re-release brought beer and idli with them to recreate that scene right inside the theater. A video of the incident is now going viral on social media platforms.

People who saw the video are very upset. They are asking how such behavior is allowed in movie theaters. Many are angry that people are doing such things just to copy movie scenes. Some say this kind of behavior is disturbing for others who come to watch the movie. Regular viewers are asking everyone not to support or repeat such actions.











