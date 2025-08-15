Wazir Patar steps into the spotlight with WZR TANK

For years, Wazir Patar has been the sonic force behind Punjabi music’s most iconic tracks. Now, the acclaimed hip-hop and rap producer, director, and cultural tastemaker is debuting as a recording artist with his first-ever EP and accompanying mini-documentary, WZR TANK.

Best known for his signature blend of Punjabi folk elements with modern, heavy-hitting beats, Wazir has worked with industry giants, including producing The Last Ride — the final song recorded by Sidhu Moosewala before his untimely passing.

The track solidified his reputation as one of Punjab’s most innovative sound architects, further reinforced by his recent hit Notorious.

With WZR TANK, Wazir pairs music with a striking visual narrative. The documentary chronicles the meticulous year-long restoration of a 1990 Mercedes W124 E300 Turbo Diesel — rebuilt from scratch using parts sourced worldwide. The car, Wazir explains, serves as a metaphor for his artistry: preserving cultural heritage while crafting something fresh.

“In music, I take pieces of the past — sounds from my culture, instruments from my roots — and build them into something new without losing their soul,” he says. “This car was the same. It had a soul. I just had to bring it back.”

The EP’s tracks mirror that philosophy. WZR TANK celebrates individuality and self-direction, while AMG is an ode to the power and presence of the machine. A Day in Merc captures the thrill of driving the restored classic and the reactions it sparks.

For Wazir, the project is more than an artistic debut — it’s a statement that Punjab can set trends on a global scale. “It’s about showing the world our vision can match anyone’s — in music, in style, in culture,” he asserts.

The WZR TANK EP is available now, with the documentary releasing shortly after — a bold introduction to Wazir Patar, not just as a behind-the-scenes producer, but as a front-line artist ready to lead a movement.