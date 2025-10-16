Live
Women’s associations file complaint against ‘Prabhutva Sarai Dukanam’
A controversy has erupted over the upcoming Telugu film Prabhutva Sarai Dukanam, written and directed by National Award winner Narasimha Nandi. Produced by Daiva Naresh Gowda and Parigi Sravanthi Mallik under SVS Productions and Sreenidhi Cinemas, the film’s recently released teaser has triggered protests for allegedly containing offensive content.
Women’s groups have strongly objected to what they describe as vulgar dialogues and derogatory use of the Telangana dialect against women. Members of the Mahila Samaikhya association submitted a formal complaint to Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce General Secretary Damodar Prasad, demanding a ban on the film’s release.
Mahila Samaikhya leader Deepa Devi said the teaser “insults women and misrepresents Telangana culture.” Another member, Neeraja, stated that filmmakers are “disrespecting local identity for profit.” The group warned of protests at the Film Chamber and Censor Board if no action is taken.