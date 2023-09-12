Woman In Delhi Harrassed By Elderly Man In DTC Bus

In a deeply troubling incident, a woman in Delhi has shared her distressing experience of sexual harassment while traveling on a DTC bus. The woman, who chose to remain anonymous on Reddit, recounted a frightening encounter that has left social media users shocked.



According to her account, she was on a crowded bus when she noticed a man in his 50s standing directly behind her. Suddenly, she felt an uncomfortable and intrusive sensation. Initially, she dismissed it as an accident, but as it persisted, she realized the gravity of the situation.

She explained that she moved forward slightly, and the same thing happened again. It became clear what was happening. Summoning her courage, she confronted the man loudly, urging him to step back.

Coincidentally, at that moment, the bus driver applied the brakes, causing a commotion among passengers. Although she raised her voice to ensure those nearby could hear, the man chose to ignore her and moved away, as if her words were directed at someone else.

Since the incident occurred, the woman has been grappling with feelings of disgust and regret. She regrets not confronting the harasser more vehemently, using strong language or seeking his removal from the bus. Instead, shock and disbelief initially paralyzed her.

This incident has left a profound impact on many online readers, with one Reddit user commenting, "No matter how you think you'll react...when such a situation occurs, you often find yourself frozen, and the aftermath is a deep sense of disappointment in oneself." Another person shared a similar experience and expressed their determination to respond assertively in the future, taking inspiration from those who fearlessly stand up against harassment, even if it means disregarding societal judgments.

Several women also shared their own stories of having faced similar situations, highlighting the urgent need for awareness and collective action against such harassment.