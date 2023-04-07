ARE Politicos any holier than us, mortals?

Why do our politicians wrap themselves in a blanket of self-worth? Why do they feel 'all-important' or attempt to project an image of themselves as 'unbeatable' and 'something special'? We, all ordinary mortals or 'Mango People' as we have been described by the 'damaad' of a political dynasty sometime back, need to realise that these 'self-important guys' – or rather those low on self-esteem – don't respect the others or the systems in the country.

Look at the way 14 Opposition parties in the country petitioned the Supreme Court, accusing the Narendra Modi government of abusing its power and using central investigating agencies to harass its political rivals. Was there any specific allegation to prove that a certain political party was being harassed by the government? No. It is a very general political claim. The investigating agencies have been maintaining for a long time that investigations into politicians' corruption or criminal activities are just a miniscule of the total cases filed by them or being investigated. The Supreme Court was categorial in saying "Political leaders do not enjoy an immunity higher than the common citizens... Once we accept that political leaders are absolutely on the same footing as common citizens with no higher immunity, then how can we say there can be no arrests unless there is a three-pronged test which is satisfied," the court said.

There are differences among themselves again. Kanimozhi and Sonia Gandhi attend the courts when summoned. The former never made a spectacle of it and the latter never did miss a chance to do so. Then we have Kavitha Kalvakuntla who is allergic to attending the courts and she wants to be exempted from everything being a woman. In addition, whenever an investigation is launched or dynastic politics is attacked by the ruling party, they immediately play the victim card. "Because I am opposing Modi, they are hunting me down" is the usual claim.

The other day while defending Rahul, Priyanka Vadra, queered the political pitch defending their 'dynasty' and comparing it with 'Raghu Vamsa' of Lord Rama. The holier than thou attitude is the most irritating aspect of these politicians. Why don't you undergo the processes of law instead of saying "I respect law" and then make a mockery of the same. Let us once again recall Robert Vadra-DLF nexus and the resultant financial issues. Defending the 'damaad' facing BJP criticism, Congress MP and legal luminary K T S Tulasi then said "miya biwi razee, tho kya karega quazi"?

The money laundering allegations were very similar to those levelled against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the behest of the Congress leadership. Every quid pro quo case in the country could be dismissed as a 'razee-quazi' issue. That being the case, why do you have a legal system in the country? Or a law and order machinery? The arrogance of the political leaders, irrespective of the parties, is shocking. Again, it is also true that all sins are washed away if one 'converts' himself or herself into the ruling party. It is more like saying what is good for the goose is not so for the gander.