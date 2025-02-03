Delhi Polls: Micro management holds the key

As the campaigning for the Delhi Assembly polls enters its final phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised that the Union Budget has brought cheer to the average household. Calling it the “most middle-class-friendly budget in India’s history,” he highlighted its pro-middle-class provisions, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on Saturday. Speaking on the Budget, Modi reinforced his “Modi ki guarantee” and lauded the contributions of the middle class to national progress. He assured that the BJP respects and honors honest taxpayers, positioning the Budget as one that directly benefits them.

However, as the election nears, the real question is: how do people perceive the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)? Is it truly a pro-people government, or, as the Prime Minister termed it, an “Aapada” (disaster)? The key concern is what’s on the minds of Delhi’s voters. This remains the billion-dollar question.

Congress appears to be largely out of the race, barely making its presence felt. The primary contest is now between the AAP’s ‘Jhadu’ (broom) and the BJP’s ‘Lotus’. Ground reports indicate a tough battle between these two parties. In the old city, particularly among the trading community, many believe that little has changed in areas such as Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar. Chandni Chowk which means moonlight center is one of the busiest markets and was built in 1650 by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and was designed by his daughter Jahanara. The street spanning the market was historically divided by canals, engineered to reflect moonlight. These canals have now turned into drainages. The landscape is transformed and is teeming with peddlers, street vendors, street food and garment shops mostly focused on designer dresses for wedding. The original Chandni Chowk, the half-moon-shaped square, had a shallow water channel, whose source was river Yamuna which is now highly polluted and has disappeared from this area. The much-hyped beautification of Chandni Chowk has, in fact, created additional challenges. Issues of security and an increase in pickpocketing incidents have raised concerns. The area now appears more chaotic, with inadequate provisions for washrooms and drinking water. Roads remain congested, sanitation is poor, and drainage systems have worsened. Though the Metro has improved connectivity, the area still lacks essential public facilities, making it inconvenient for residents and traders alike. Chandni Chowk.

Certainly, development in Delhi has taken a beating. But whom will the voters opt for? Will allegations of splurge of money on ‘Sheeshmahal’ corruption etc., affect the popularity of AAP? Voters remain tight-lipped about their preferences. The outcome of the elections could hinge on effective micromanagement of polling on February 5.

In contrast, those in slum areas express satisfaction with AAP’s free bus travel, electricity, and water schemes. However, some believe that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has shifted focus from his original anti-corruption stance to a broader political expansion strategy. Critics argue that AAP is now relying more on distributing freebies rather than delivering core governance improvements.

The BJP, despite opposing the “Revadi” (freebie) culture, has also announced various welfare measures to compete with AAP. While many agree that targeted welfare schemes are necessary for uplifting the marginalised, concerns persist over their long-term economic impact. Excessive dependence on freebies can lead to fiscal stress and inefficiencies in governance.

With the campaign concluding on Monday evening, the focus will now shift to poll management. The Delhi Assembly elections are poised to be a highly contested and closely watched political event, with both AAP and BJP leaving no stone unturned in their battle for power.