Ruling parties pugnacious, deny space to Opposition

We must win elections come what may. All is fair in love and war seems to be the main 'Funda' of all political parties in the country. Nothing wrong, but what is becoming repulsive are the methods they are adopting to come to power by hook or crook. All leaders without exception do not get tired of speaking of democratic values, good governance, best practices, concern for the welfare of people, and project themselves as the messiah of common man. But when it comes to practice, the only one point that matters is to win polls – nothing else.

The animosity among political parties has reached a new peak and none wants to give space to the other party. None is bothered about winning the hearts of voters. Poll management is the new buzz word for all the parties. Management in simple words means "pay voters and get them to the polling booth." The voters, too, unfortunately are falling prey to short-term benefit of getting a few thousand rupees from each party, and later they keep cribbing that they have been cheated. In fact, it is they who volunteered to get cheated.

The ruling parties are not willing to allow the opposition to have their say at public meetings or road shows. In the past, till about a decade ago, generally no restrictions were put on the opposition parties to hold meetings. But now, particularly in the two Telugu states, the opposition must seek the help of the courts to hold a public meeting or road show. The police have adopted a standard practice, and their reply is usually "permission denied."

If the opposition parties get the court's permission, the ruling party makes all-out efforts to create hurdles and incite violence. The latest addition to this is the ministers themselves hitting the streets and challenging the opposition, by even baring their chests on the road, as was proved in the latest incident in Prakasam district, where MAUD minister A Suresh challenged the Leader of Opposition. They may be gaining some brownie points from their party leader, but for the common man such scenes only cause repugnance.

What the ministers should understand is that as per Article 164 of the Constitution, it is the Governor who appoints the Chief Minister and on the recommendation of the Chief Minister, the Council of Ministers is appointed.

The Chief Minister is only a team head. Otherwise, all are ministers only and there is no difference between the CM and the ministers.

The second point these leaders should realise is that the Constitution gives right of dissent to the opposition parties to highlight the omissions and commissions of the government by holding protests and dharnas. This right is not given to the ministers. If the government feels that the opposition has violated any law or is holding a meeting without prior permission, it should proceed legally. No minister has the right to say they will not allow the opposition to hold meetings.

There is just no point in criticising each other. The Union government should take an initiative to bring in political reforms by holding discussions with all stakeholders. But even they do not seem to be interested in ushering in the reforms.

If the recent developments are any indication, the polls, whether it be Karnataka, Telangana or Andhra Pradesh which are to be held between now and next May, promise to be full of high drama and even violent incidents.