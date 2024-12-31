Time To Resolve To Usher In A Brighter Future

As in the case of personal transformation, a nation’s transformation is also a journey of self-discovery and growth, essential for affording fulfilling choices and chances for its people, meeting their needs and unlocking their full potential.

And what better occasion for this than the New Year eve! The dawn of a new year is a momen-tous occasion and hope, bringing endless possibilities. As the clock strikes midnight today, we get a chance to leave behind the past, accept what we are and embrace the future with open hearts and minds. The beginning moment of this annual transition is not only for individuals but also for nations, i.e., governments, to set goals or raise the bar and chart a course for a brighter tomorrow. The New Year also fosters a sense of unity and collective responsibility among citi-zens, more so in the case of opposition political parties, to act responsibly and keep tabs on the actions of governments and put them on the mat, if need be. If it doesn’t mend its way, people will cast it aside. But for that it is incumbent upon the opposition not only to be better but to be seen so as well.

What an epochal year it has been for India! Nation’s stock went up space high, with ISRO mark-ing its stellar achievements, starting with launch of XPoSat to the latest SPADEX (docking and undocking) mission.

2024 also celebrated the triumph of Indian women. From the historic participation of a 144-person tri-service women’s contingent, achievements of various women such as Manu Bhaker (two medals in Olympics), Avanti Lekhara (two golds in Paralympics), Sheetal Devi (Youngest Paralympic medallist) Payal Kapadia (first time Cannes Grand Prix honour for Indian filmmaker), Koneru Humpy (World Rapid Chess Championship for second historic time), Major General Ananya Patel (first woman to lead a division in Indian Army), Wing Commander Priya Singh (first female fighter pilot to command a squadron in IAF), 340 women scientists (fellowships un-der Women in Science and Engineering initiative)...there are many achievements.

On the economic front, India is poised to be the fourth largest economy in the world. FDI inflows crossed $1 trillion, while exports reached a record $778 billion. The government says it built 27 km new roads daily, and provided tap water access to 79% of Indian homes. EVs comprise 25% of new vehicle sales.

There have been issues of concern too. Resurgence of terror in Kashmir, persistent ethnic ten-sions in Manipur, eruption of farmer protests yet again over their distress, ballooning loans and expanding fiscal deficits, soaring food inflation, debilitating unemployment, stagnancy in wages, etc. Amid these turbulent times, we lost national icons such as Dr Manmohan Singh, Ratan Tata and Ustad Zakir Hussain; their services and achievements will stand as beacons of hope and perseverance for us all.

At global level, India faces tensions as China is winning over our neighbours to harm our inter-ests. There has been economic slowdown all over, wars in Middle East, Russian war on Ukraine, massive ethnic cleansings in Africa, China’s expansionism. Nations failed to reach effective deals to stem climate change, biodiversity loss and plastic menace. Extreme weather events claimed thousands of lives around the world.

As we stand on the threshold of a new year, let us accept there is always a choice to do better, no matter how hopeless the situation is. It is time to come together, for all citizens regardless of caste, creed and community, for all parties, to celebrate our diversity and shared values, and to strive to meet common goals with a spirit of cooperation and inclusivity. That is India can be-come stronger, more resilient in New Year.

Here is wishing the nation A Healthier, Happier and More Prosperous Year!