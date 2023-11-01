Bhagavanth Kesari's OTT Release Date and Platform Revealed





Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna Steals the Show in Dussehra Blockbuster



Witness the cinematic marvel of Bhagavanth Kesari, starring the iconic Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. This Dussehra, the silver screen was set ablaze by this sensational movie, captivating audiences far and wide. Alongside Balakrishna, the talented Sreeleela and the gorgeous Kajal Aggarwal weave a compelling narrative, making this film a must-watch.





Bhagavanth Kesari follows the journey of its titular character, portrayed brilliantly by Nandamuri Balakrishna. With stellar performances by Arjun Rampal as the antagonist and a stellar supporting cast including Ravi Shankar, Sarathkumar, and Raghu Babu, the movie offers a gripping storyline filled with suspense and action.







Exciting news for fans and movie enthusiasts! Rumor has it that Bhagavanth Kesari will make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 23, 2023. While no official announcements have been made by the team yet, stay tuned for updates on this much-anticipated release.





Elevating the movie's emotions is the soul-stirring music composed by Thaman, adding depth and resonance to the captivating narrative.





Watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's stellar performance, supported by a talented cast, as they bring Bhagavanth Kesari to life. From heart-pounding action sequences to heartfelt emotions, this film promises a cinematic experience like no other.