Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says people doing business will get new contacts this week. The economic situation will be strong. People doing jobs will have to complete their work. A new job offer will also come. Will get support from family. Will go on a trip to some religious place with family members, where everyone will look very happy. Will talk to acquaintances for the higher education of brothers and sisters. Today you will have to make such friends who will help you in your studies also.

Taurus

Ganesha says this week you will get support from your family. There can be talk of relationships between unmarried people. Married people will seem happy in their family life. Lovers will spend happy moments with each other. Those who want to pursue higher education can get good facilities. Students will have to concentrate completely on their studies, otherwise, they will not be able to get the desired results. Your financial condition will be good.

Gemini

Ganesha says employed people will get a new job offer this week. People doing business will be successful in taking their business forward. Students will be seen studying by making a daily routine. Your health will be good this week. You need to focus on activities where your body can rest. Your financial condition will improve. There are signs of financial gain from a family member. There are chances of going on a trip, which will be pleasant for you. There can be talk of relationships between unmarried people.

Cancer

Ganesha says there is no need to take too much stress regarding your financial condition this week, your financial condition will be better. There will be a possibility of family and household expenses. Your daily income will also be better. Married people will experience good relationships in life. Your love life will be better. You will go on a long drive with your partner and will also give gifts to each other. There will be some problems related to your career, but you will face those problems boldly.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you will spend some time with friends. You will be seen sharing your happiness and sorrow. Will get support from family. Will spend happy moments with your spouse. Marriage proposals of unmarried people will be approved. Your love life will be better. People working in the workplace will complete their scheduled work on time. Higher officials will praise the work done by them. You will be a business success.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week, married people will go on a long drive with their life partners, where they will get a chance to spend time with each other. Your love life will be better. All the family members will together plan a trip to some religious place. Those working away from home may miss their families. Along with studies, students will also participate in some different activities. Time is good for higher education. Your health will improve. People doing business will get new opportunities to take their business forward.

Libra

Ganesha says this week businessmen will get a chance to expand their business. New contracts will also be available. Employed people will get opportunities for promotion in the job. There are signs of unemployed people getting good employment. You will receive your pending money. You will be able to complete all your pending tasks. If you want to take a loan then this is a good time. You can also invest in property. There is a possibility of getting financial benefits from ancestral property.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week you will get support from your senior members. With their help, you will complete some of your pending work. You can introduce your boyfriend to your family. Your marriage proposal will be approved. There is a possibility of a fight with a relative. You may get complete support from your spouse. Will spend loving moments with each other. Your health will be good. It would be better if you include morning walks, yoga, and meditation in your daily routine.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week is going to be good for your love relationships. Don’t expect any big changes. Share the problems going on in your mind with your spouse. Will get support from family. More family responsibilities will be assigned to you, which you will fulfill. Your financial condition will improve. Your daily income will increase. People working will complete the tasks given in the job on time. There are signs of unemployed people getting good employment.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week you will get support from your lover. You will also go out somewhere with your lover. There will be happiness in life. A friend will arrive, which will make you look very happy. Your financial condition will be good. A lot of expenses are waiting for you, there is little chance of avoiding them. You will be shopping for your loved ones. You have to be a little careful in your job. Do not get involved in arguments with anyone. Business students will have to pay full attention to their businesses, and only then will be successful in taking their businesses forward.

Aquarius

Ganesha says Aquarius people will plan a trip to some religious place with their family members this week. You will spend most of your time with your lover, due to which you will not be able to give time to your family. Married people may doubt their spouse because of another person. It would be better if we sit and talk. The financial situation will be good. You can invest in land. You will focus all your attention on your studies, which will give you good results. People who are working will get a promotion in their job.

Pisces

Ganesha says the beginning of the week will be good for your relationships. You will be very cautious regarding love relationships. You can also go on a long drive with your lover. You will be successful in the field of education, but some obstacles may hinder your studies. The financial situation will be good. There are chances of people working in jobs getting promotions. People doing business can get a big deal, which will bring good profits to the business.Chirag

Daruwalla