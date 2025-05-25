Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope

Aries

Ganesha says this week will be a mix of challenges and opportunities for you. You may face some obstacles at work initially, but your energy and dedication will help you move forward. Try to express your thoughts and ideologies clearly, this will help your colleagues and superiors understand your point of view better. There will be harmony in family life. This is a good time to spend with family and strengthen relationships.

Taurus

Ganesha says the influence of this week indicates some special experiences. You will be able to understand your feelings and thoughts better. Situations are likely to be beneficial for you, especially in your close relationships. This week, you may see new possibilities in your career. Hard work will open doors to success for you. Also, financial matters will improve, but expenses need attention. Your health will remain normal, but do not forget to take rest from time to time to avoid mental stress.

Gemini

Ganesha says there is ample scope for new opportunities this week. This is the time to unleash your original ideas and creativity. Bonding with your friends and family may become even stronger, so do not miss giving them time. In work life, if you are working on a project, collaborating with the team will yield better results. Do not forget the importance of communication; your negotiation skills will help even in difficult situations.

Cancer

Ganesha says this week; you will see a new energy in your life. Your relationships will strengthen, and there will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. You will try to spend some special time with your loved ones, which will deepen your affection even more. In work life, you will be inspired to focus on a new project. Your creativity and insight will be appreciated, which will give you positive results. The efforts made during this time will pay off.

Leo

Ganesha says this week will be full of energy and confidence. You can make a positive impression on the people around you. This is the time for you to bring out your creativity, so focus on projects that reflect your interests. In terms of work, new possibilities are knocking at your door. If you are looking for a new job or project, this week can be very beneficial for you. Express your ideas with clarity, this will make a good impression on your colleagues and seniors. Personal relationships can also see improvement.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week is going to bring significant changes in your professional and personal life. The hard work you have done will now start bearing fruit. Progress and positive results can be seen in the work. Using organisational skills, consistently execute your plans. You will get an opportunity to spend time with family, which will strengthen relationships. You will be successful in spreading happiness among your loved ones. Be careful about the financial situation; try to avoid unwanted expenses.

Libra

Ganesha says this week is the time for you to maintain harmony and balance. Your social life will improve, and you can meet new friends. You will get an opportunity to present your ideas clearly, which will help you coordinate better with your colleagues. You are getting the result of your efforts in the work field, but be patient for better results. Try to overcome your laziness this week. If you do every work in a planned manner, then your success is certain. In personal life, it is a good time to strengthen relationships.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week; many important opportunities will come your way. You will be able to find solutions to your problems. You will be at your peak in terms of confidence, and this will have a positive effect on your work. The ability to express your thoughts clearly will help you communicate better with colleagues. However, keep in mind that emotional challenges may also come your way. Your sensitivity will make you more generous and empathetic towards others.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week will be full of new possibilities for Sagittarius natives. Your ideas will be fresh, which will enable you to plan new projects. Social contacts will increase, which will give you support and help. This is the right time to balance your personal and professional life. You will get an opportunity to spend time with family members, which will strengthen your relationships. This week, your creativity will be at its peak; take advantage of it and bring out your talents.

Capricorn

Ganesha says this week, new projects may come to you at your workplace, which will give you a chance to showcase your abilities. Keep in mind that cooperation and dedication with the team will bring you success. In personal life, there will be an atmosphere of warmth and love in family relationships. Spend time with your loved ones and talk to them openly. This will strengthen your relationships. From a health point of view, keep in mind that to avoid stress, give some time to meditation or yoga.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week; many new possibilities are going to start in your life. Your creativity will flourish, and you will find new ways to express your ideas. Especially in your workplace, you will get support from colleagues, which will help you speed up your projects. In personal life, harmony in relationships will increase. If you were in a dispute, this week you will get a chance to resolve it. Spending more time with your loved ones will be beneficial for your mental health.

Pisces

Ganesha says this week; a new beginning is indicated for Pisces people. Your sensitivity and insight will be widely recognised. Your relationship with colleagues at the workplace will strengthen, which will enable you to maintain harmony within the team. This week is a good time to express your thoughts and feelings. This will improve your personal and professional relationships. Do not be afraid to share your ideas; the unique perspective you have can inspire others. In terms of health, it is time to take care of yourself.