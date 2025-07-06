‘Bigg Boss 19’ makes history with AI robot contestant Habubu

In an unprecedented move that could redefine the future of reality television in India, Bigg Boss 19 is set to welcome Habubu — a viral AI robot doll from the UAE — as its first-ever non-human contestant. The announcement has sparked major buzz across entertainment circles and tech communities alike, as the show prepares to explore the uncharted territory of human-AI interaction within its iconic house.

Habubu, already a sensation across the Middle East for her lifelike features, emotional responsiveness, and multilingual capabilities, will be joining the upcoming season as a full-time housemate. Programmed to understand and respond in seven languages, including Hindi, Habubu is not just a mechanical presence but a social companion — capable of performing tasks such as cooking, singing, and engaging in meaningful conversations.

The creators of Bigg Boss, known for continually evolving the show’s format to keep viewers engaged, have now taken a massive leap by including artificial intelligence in the mix. Season 19, which is expected to premiere in August 2025, promises to be one of the most watched and discussed seasons yet, with Habubu at the center of what may be the biggest experiment in the show’s history.

“This season is all about breaking barriers,” a source from the production team said. “By introducing AI into a format driven by human behavior, emotions, and unpredictability, we’re challenging the very foundation of what reality TV can be.”

Habubu’s presence raises a slew of fascinating questions: Will she be able to form alliances like her human counterparts? How will tasks be designed to accommodate her capabilities? Can artificial intelligence be judged on the same emotional and ethical metrics as a human contestant? These are the puzzles that both viewers and contestants will be eager to solve as the show unfolds.

While Bigg Boss has featured international celebrities and unique themes over the years, Habubu marks a historic first — a contestant without a heartbeat, yet programmed to understand one. Her ability to react to stimuli, process emotions, and respond with empathy adds a novel layer tothe show’s existing social dynamics.

This development also opens up wider conversations about the future of AI in entertainment. Is this a one-time gimmick or the beginning of a new trend where machines become mainstream participants in human-led experiences? As audiences gear up for their favorite drama-filled evenings, Bigg Boss 19 promises more than just entertainment — it invites viewers to witness a social experiment that may well shape the future of television.

Whether she wins thetrophy or not, Habubu has already secured a place in history — as the contestant who dared to be different in a house full of humans.