Carrying forward a legacy

From the vibrant town of Gaon Badabar in Churu to global stages across Rome, Bangkok, and Beijing, Sanjeet Gangani, eminent Kathak exponent of the Jaipur Gharana, has embraced his lineage not as a burden, but as a sacred calling. A third-generation dancer from a legendary family of percussionists and performers, Sanjeet grew up in a home alive with the pulse of tabla, pakhawaj, and ghungroos. His journey is not just one of talent—it is a lived inheritance of rhythm, devotion, and tradition.

“From a very young age, I was surrounded by the rhythms of dance and music,” he recalls. “It never felt like a choice—it was simply my life path.” With icons like his father and guru, Pt. Rajendra Gangani, and inspiration from stalwarts like Sitara Devi and Maharaj Ji, Sanjeet was immersed in Kathak’s energy long before he stepped on stage.

He vividly remembers watching his father rehearse for hours. “Every day was different—new chakkars, fresh layakari. Watching him choreograph was a masterclass in creativity,” Sanjeet says. “That had a profound impact on me. Kathak isn’t something I chose—it embraced me. It flows through my veins like breath.”

Growing up in such an environment, rhythm wasn’t just practice—it was life. “Our home is filled with music from morning to night. Even my mother recites compositions while cooking,” he laughs. “Kathak isn’t something we do—it’s who we are.”

Rather than being weighed down by legacy, Sanjeet draws strength from it. “When you’re connected to your roots, there is no weight to bear—only balance,” he says. “I strive to honour the tradition while letting my own voice take shape within it.”

His artistic voice has grown more distinct over the years. “Your real style begins to emerge when the soul and body become one,” he says.

“Even if you repeat the same composition a hundred times, your perception changes—and so does your dance.”

During the pandemic, Sanjeet’s artistry reached new depths. “In that silence, there was only riyaaz. I wasn’t dancing for an audience—I was dancing to understand Kathak at its core,” he reflects. “My father’s guidance during that time shaped me, not just as a dancer, but as a thinker.”

In 2021, Sanjeet founded Kathak Parampara, a movement rooted in tradition but open to evolution. “It’s more than an institution—it’s a living legacy,” he says. “Students begin with tala and laya, but they’re also encouraged to find their voice. Tradition must be preserved with love, practiced with discipline, and carried forward with vision.”

Even in a tradition historically perceived as feminine in some circles, Sanjeet never felt out of place. “In our family, male dancers have always embodied power and veer rasa,” he asserts. “Kathak holds both strength and grace—it’s not bound by gender.”

His training in percussion has enriched his choreographic depth. “The tabla shaped my understanding of rhythm. Movement isn’t just about following the beat—it’s about conversing with it. That’s what I mean when I say, ‘We make the rhythm dance to us.’”

Sanjeet especially enjoys working with beginners. “Teaching those with no prior training is like painting on a fresh canvas,” he says. But he cautions aspiring dancers against expecting quick mastery. “What they see on stage is years—decades—of sadhana. Kathak isn’t just choreography—it’s a way of life.”

Globally, his performances have transcended language barriers. “I performed in China, where the audience had never seen Kathak. Afterward, a little girl came up to me and said, ‘I understood the story.’ That reminded me—emotion, rhythm, and energy speak universally.”

If he weren’t a dancer? “I would’ve been a tabla player,” Sanjeet smiles. “Rhythm has always been my foundation.”

Above all, Sanjeet carries forward one lesson from his father that continues to guide him: “Honesty in your art, punctuality in life, and faith in karma will take you further than anything else. Let your work speak for you—don’t chase the result.”

In every step, every chakkar, every sum—Sanjeet Gangani isn’t just performing Kathak. He’s living it, preserving its essence while shaping its future.