Exploring New Orleans With Kids

New Orleans offers a wealth of family-friendly attractions, from cultural events and museums to zoos and live jazz. Here’s how to explore the city with kids:

French Quarter Beyond its historic charm, the French Quarter is packed with family-friendly attractions. Start the day with beignets at Café du Monde, then visit Vue Orleans for an interactive history lesson. Enjoy a po-boy at Johnny’s Po-Boys before sightseeing in Jackson Square, where kids will love street performers and mule-drawn carriage rides. Wrap up the night with dinner at Deanie’s or Oceana Grill and live jazz at Preservation Hall. For a unique experience, try a twilight tour with French Quartour Kids.

Arts/Warehouse District This vibrant district offers museums and entertainment for all ages. The National WWII Museum features hands-on exhibits, and The American Sector provides classic American meals. End the day with a bowling competition at Fulton Alley or an escape room challenge at Escape My Room.

Uptown/Garden District Ride the historic St. Charles Streetcar for a relaxing tour. Stop for breakfast at Camellia Grill, then visit Audubon Zoo to see white alligators, roaming peacocks, and lions. Have a picnic in Audubon Park with local favourites from Domilise’s or St. James Cheese. Finish with a refreshing snoball from Sno-LA or Plum Street.

Mid-City/Esplanade Ridge Spend a day at City Park, starting with breakfast at Wakin’ Bakin’. Explore the Botanical Gardens and Sculpture Garden, ride the Carousel Gardens Amusement Park rides, or enjoy mini-golf at City Putt. The Louisiana Children’s Museum offers interactive exhibits, followed by lunch at Acorn. Wrap up the day at Rock n’ Bowl for live music and bowling, then enjoy dinner at Katie’s Restaurant.

Marigny/Bywater For a colourful and artistic escape, start with breakfast at The Ruby Slipper Café. Visit StudioBE for striking murals on Black history and JamNOLA for an interactive arts experience. Take a scenic stroll in Crescent Park along the Mississippi River, then grab a bite at Dat Dog while listening to live brass bands on Frenchmen Street.

Tremé/Gentilly Explore the rich history of the Tremé neighbourhood with a visit to the New Orleans African American Museum or Armstrong Park. Indulge in Creole cuisine at Dooky Chase or Lil’ Dizzy’s. Drive through Gentilly to the Lakefront, where kids will love the Lighthouse Museum and watching sailboats at sunset. End with a waterside meal at Landry’s or The Blue Crab.

Beyond New Orleans Venture out for a swamp tour, where kids can board an airboat and feed marshmallows to alligators. The Whitney Plantation offers an educational experience on the lives of enslaved people, making history accessible for all ages.

With its unique blend of culture, history, and fun, New Orleans is a perfect destination for families.