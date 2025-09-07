Harnessing divine timing: When patience leads to purposeful joy

We all go through ups and downs in life. Through our struggles, as we seek answers, resolutions, or blessings from God, we often wonder whether God listens to us, whether our prayers will ever be answered. The truth is, God always responds—at the right time.

When the idea is not right, God says, “No.”

When the time is not right, God says, “Slow.”

When we are not ready, God says, “Grow.”

But when everything is ready, God says, “Go.”

This is a beautiful reminder to be patient—not to live with restlessness or bitterness while questioning the Supreme Immortal Power we call God, but with acceptance, gratitude, and contentment.

Unfortunately, in our obsession with speed, 5G, and bullet trains, instant gratification has become the norm. From food to fame, we want everything now. Yet beneath this restless urgency lies a timeless truth: everything unfolds according to Divine timing. When we realize this—when we accept without protest and surrender to the Divine Will that unfolds as Karma—we discover a deeper, more purposeful joy, one that is not fleeting but fulfilling.

Why is it that some people succeed while others fail? Both may work hard, be sincere, committed, and honest. Yet, some fail and some succeed. Is it chance, luck, or serendipity? No—it is Karma. What we give, we get. We may question this and feel it is unfair, but the Law of Karma is perfectly just. As we sow, so shall we reap: good for good, bad for bad. What unfolds in life is Twin Karma—the Karma of our past lives and the Karma of our present deeds. We are all subject to this universal law, which is reformative, not punitive. When things don’t go our way, when suffering or challenges arise, we must be grateful, realizing that our negative Karmic debt is being settled. This shift in perspective opens the door to grace.

So, when the outcomes of our actions don’t match our expectations, it is best to follow the ABC formula:

A – Accept without protest.

B – Do your Best.

C – Choose to surrender in Consciousness.

Realize that whatever is happening is because of Karma. Make peace with what you cannot change. Continue to do your best and to do good. Ultimately, evolve to transcend Karma.

If we go a step further, we must realize the ultimate truth—about ourselves, about God, about this world and life itself. God is not a person or a saint. God is a Power—Supreme and Immortal—omnipotent, omnipresent, and omniscient. God is everywhere, in everything. God lives in the temple of our heart. God is not separate from us—we are Divine manifestations. The way to attain God is through silence and contemplation. Only when we still the mind and quieten the noise of the world can we hear the Divine voice.

Realization requires patience—a virtue often misunderstood as passive waiting. But spiritual patience is active. It is, above all, about FAITH—Full Assurance InThe Heart. It involves HOPE—Having Only Positive Expectations. And it requires TRUST—Total Reliance, Unconditional Surrender To the Almighty. Life follows a Divine blueprint, far beyond our limited understanding. Instead of forcing outcomes, we must learn to listen, observe, and grow in the quiet moments. We must do what is right, without expectation of the fruits of our actions.

When we align with Divine timing, we shift from anxiety to assurance. We stop measuring our worth by how quickly things happen and start valuing the quality and meaning of what unfolds. This perspective brings joy—not the fleeting kind that depends on circumstances, but the lasting joy that comes from alignment, trust, and surrender. Ultimately, when we realize that we are part of God—when we attain enlightenment—we live in the state of Satchitananda: Truth, Consciousness, Bliss. We live as Yogis, in union with God, experiencing peace and bliss, knowing that everything is perfect.

(Writer is a Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader)