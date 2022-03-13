Rasikas of Ganesha, Devi Krishna and Rama

Paramparaa Foundation commemorated the hundredth year of the Osman Sagar Bund at Gandipet by presenting an evening of culture, music and dance, "Dhruva Songs of Faith" - recital by the famed Ayana Dance Troupe. The scenic beauty of a placid water body and expansive greenery made a perfect ambiance for a concert!

The stage was magnificent, set on the Osmansagar Bund, and the performance was witnessed by a packed audience. The event is an initiative by Gudi Sambaralu founded by Sashi Reddy; Dr Srinagi of Paramapaara Foundation was supported by the Govt of Telangana, Cultural Department and attended by Indian art, music and culture connoisseurs including celebrities like Shilpa Reddy who has been an ardent advocate of Gudi Sambaralu.

"It was pure divine performance, and we couldn't think of anything better than this dance performance to pay tribute to the historic Osman Sagar and its 100 years of legacy. One couldn't ask for more, as there was Bhakti, Shradha and bhava in every moment of the singer, dancer and Rasika," Dr Srinagi and Shashi Reddy the founders were delighted with the standing ovation the audience gave for Gudi Sambaralu, for presenting an unforgettable evening!

Rasikas were delighted with the recital which followed Dhruva Songs of faith. The evening began with Dhruva, an offering to the Gods through an evocative conversation. The stage lighting blended beautifully with the mood of the classical dance, and the brisk, agile movements of the artists performing an invocation of Ganesha, Devi Krishna, Rama.

The performance "Dhruva" by Aayana Dance Company opened with mellifluous ragas followed by dance offering to the Gods through an evocative conversation. They presented 2 segments, the first "Connecting with God '' – Bhakta and the God Relationship, an anthology for 4 short Bharat Natyam choreography with offering to and connecting to the God in a divine way. The presentation began with a classical composition of Oottukadu Venkata Subbaiah and music Sri Vigna Rajam Bhaje. The second presentation was Hanuman - the faith.

This was followed by a prayer to Pavan Putra Hanuman. The wafting breeze grew stronger as if nature was in oneness to welcome Pavan Putra Hanuman.

Soft and gentle chanting of Hanuman Chalisa got the audience in raptures, the dancers, the devotee pleading to bestow the power of spirituality and his continued blessings and grace to sail through the Samsara sagaram.

The founder of Paramparaa, Dr. Srinagi and Shashi Reddy, has so far has supported over 152 artists from various art fields and were supporting artists during pandemic too, the aim of this foundation is to revive and nurture India culture and art through its Gudi Sambaralu, The Temple Festival initiative.

Paramparaa will host its next Gudi Sambaralu event on Ugadi day at Bapatla.