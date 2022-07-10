Skill development excels and enhances your prospects

India is one of the largest populations in the world. Due to the high ratio of population education is the major concern for every individual. Information, communication and skills became important tools in the progressive and civilized world. Lack of information or no information, lack of skill or no skill pushes the person back.

All these enhance the social development of the human being. Skill development is the method of detecting skill gaps and improving these skills enables the person to achieve success and reach the desired goals. It's an ability and capacity acquired through deliberate, systematic and sustained effort to smoothly and adaptively carry out complex activities or job functions involving ideas, (cognitive skills), things, (technical skills), and dealing with people, (interpretational skills). Knowledge is power. Skills and knowledge are the driving forces of economic growth and social development in a country. The work force needs to be armed with vocational skills for the progress of any country.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched in 2015 to encourage and promote skill development in the country by providing free short duration skill training and incentivizing this by providing monetary rewards to youth for skill certification. The idea is to boost both industry and employability of youths. The programme is aimed towards the candidates who are either school/college drop outs or unemployed. Most courses range between 2-12 months.

The mission of this campaign is to coordinate, converge, implement and monitor skill development activities across India. The end objective is to train and develop the skills of the youths along with speed, scale and standards spread all over the country. The objective of the skill certificate scheme is to enable a large number of Indian-youth to take up industry relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood.

You have varied courses for different jobs with different interests along with traditional skills like carpenters, cobblers, blacksmiths, masons, tailors, weavers etc. More emphasis will be given on new areas like apparels, made-ups and home furnishing, beauty and wellness, construction, electronics, food industry, furniture and fittings, real estate, transportation, tourism and various other sectors where skill development is inadequate or nil. 21st century skills such as digital fluency, self-learning, critical thinking and problem solving are different from the skill sets that were relevant in the earlier time. It is these that will help you thrive as part of the future work force. Opening of more schools and colleges will not help in to provide more jobs for every-one.

Skill development is always thought and considered important for job creation in our country. We have a unique demographic advantage where in 60% of the population is youth. To give dividends and advantages to such a large number of work force, employment and job opportunities are a must and have to be improved.

According to statistics only 10% of the fresh graduates are being employed and the rest lack ability or skills to be absorbed into work force by the Industrial and corporate sectors. Though our GDP growth is great but creating and providing jobs is not catching up or proportionate with it. We are relatively a young nation compared to many other nations. Every year millions of young people are getting added and the need for jobs is becoming more and more to provide to this number.

Let us discuss the importance of Skill Development: Skill enhances to build the professional work, better communication, time management and negotiation skills. Skill is also nurturing the talent inherent in a person. Skill is nothing but the ability to perform something skillfully and successfully. Skills are something that can be acquired by learning.

Skill training is helping the people to identify, train and nurture their innate talent in the desired field. Skill learning increases the performance level, increases your proficiency and the task or result is achieved in minimum time with maximum results.