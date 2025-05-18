Vivek Dahiya crushes 500-squat workout

Television heartthrob Vivek Dahiya recently gave his fans a glimpse into his fitness routine, revealing the sheer intensity of his latest leg workout. Known for his roles in popular serials like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Qayamat Ki Raat, Vivek proved he’s just as dedicated to the gym as he is to the screen.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video showcasing his leg day grind. The caption read, “Crushing leg workout end of the week! This routine came post 500 squats so I’m really DONE!” The video highlighted his unwavering focus, with fans cheering his endurance and discipline.

Vivek, who also clinched the title in Nach Baliye 8 in 2017 alongside his wife and TV actress Divyanka Tripathi, is admired not only for his acting chops but also his clean and disciplined lifestyle—something he credits for his physical and mental well-being.

While his fitness game is going strong, Vivek made it equally clear that the drama-filled environment of reality TV isn’t his scene. During a candid conversation on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Vivek and Divyanka opened up about turning down offers from Bigg Boss, the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

When Bharti asked what they’d do if they received an offer from the show, Vivek quickly responded, “No, not Bigg Boss.” Both he and Divyanka admitted they don’t even watch the show. Divyanka explained, “There was some talk about him possibly getting a call for it. So I said, ‘Let’s start watching the show,’ but the kind of fights that were going on… it felt too negative. I feel that negativity and just want to run away from it.”

Adding a humorous yet firm note, Vivek said, “I can fight—I’m a Jaat. But putting yourself in such a situation… why? Just for money? There are so many other ways to earn money.”

To that, Divyanka chimed in, “He’s a great mix. On one hand, he’s classy and sophisticated, studied in the UK, and on the other hand, there’s a Jaat in him!”

From pumping iron to dodging reality show drama, Vivek Dahiya continues to strike a balance between strength and sensibility.