We must deepen our roots and broaden our vision

Today we need to broaden our vision about life and deepen our roots. When we know more about who we are, take pride in our past, it inculcates a sense of responsibility and ownership towards our cultural roots, language, music, food, and knowledge systems.

Just look at the size of India – it is one-third the size of America, with three times its population. There are twenty-two official languages, with several more dialects and sub-dialects, and so many cultures, practices, and beliefs. Despite all this diversity, this country is still progressing as one indivisible entity. And this is because of the spirituality in this land. People are still smiling and happy here. Indians should take pride in this fact.

India has a long tradition of spirituality and an impeccable history of uniting people. Generations of people from all over the world have been coming here to find true happiness, wisdom, and solace. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is bestowed with a rich lore of spiritual literature and philosophy, be it the Kashmir Shaivism of Vigyan Bhairav, Shiv Sutras, Ras Hriday Tantras, or the Tamil scriptures such as Thirukural. There are, in fact, several thousand manuscripts and palm leaf scripts that have not even been decoded yet. Thanks to the endeavour of a few international Universities, many rare and old manuscripts are being preserved and digitised.

From the snow-clad Himalayas to the beaches and backwaters of Kerala, wildlife sanctuaries and the ancient temples of Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to name a few, India offers a diverse array of destinations that can rarely be matched by any other place in the world. India has some of the best scientific and technological minds and an enormous demographic advantage. Tourism, cuisine, information technology, textiles, jewellery, Ayurveda, Yoga, and spiritual practices — India has much to offer to the world.

To be patriotic does not mean you cannot be a global citizen. The two are not opposed to each other. Everyone has the right to feel pride in their own country, language, and culture. A Kannadiga should feel proud of Kannada, just as a French person takes pride in French. When people from Senegal or Mongolia or any other country speak about their beautiful heritage, or share their traditions, it enriches everyone. This pride is not narrow nationalism; it is respect for one’s roots and heritage. When you value your own culture, you can respect and appreciate the cultures of others.

In today’s interconnected world, technology, knowledge, and wisdom cannot be confined within borders. We do not refuse a mobile phone because it came from Finland or a pizza because it comes from Italy. Similarly, spiritual knowledge, wherever it comes from, can uplift one’s mind and soul, and should be accepted with an open mind, while giving due credit to it. Newton is credited with discovering the law of gravity, but the law existed long before him. Similarly, yoga and Ayurveda were born in India and gifted to the world by the rishis and seers. This truth must be honoured.

Today, yoga is often altered into many different forms and names. While innovation has its place, the essence and tradition of yoga should be honoured, and due credit must go to the rishis who gifted it to the world. The same is true for Ayurveda. This ancient science was given by the rishis as a complete system of health and healing. To rebrand and call it ‘herbal medicine’ is to diminish its depth and disregard the vision of the sages who gave it to the world. Such an act is a kind of intellectual piracy.

India has always had a respectful place in the world. But we were hesitant to take pride in our rich roots on the world stage. But now that has changed. With this renewed pride, India has much to offer to the world. Lack (insufficiency) will have to be removed by attaining self-respect. With self-respect, we should boost productivity and create wealth in our country. It is time to awaken from slumber, gather courage, remember the sacrifice of our ancestors, and act for a progressive India.

(Writer is a is a globally renowned spiritual leader, humanitarian, and peacebuilder. He is also the founder of The Art of Living foundation, according to the Art of Living)