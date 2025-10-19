Why early detection of rheumatoid arthritis matters!

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), a chronic autoimmune disorder, is emerging as a serious health concern in India, affecting nearly 13 million people according to a report. Unlike Osteoarthritis (OA), which is often linked to aging and wear-and-tear of joints, RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s own tissues—specifically the synovium, the lining of the joints responsible for smooth movement. The disease is disabling, progressive, and largely misunderstood, often resulting in delayed diagnosis and irreversible joint damage.

RA leads to persistent inflammation, causing pain, swelling, and stiffness in the joints. Over time, this inflammation can erode cartilage and deform bones. If ignored, RA can also affect other organs, including the heart, eyes, lungs, and skin. Experts emphasize that early intervention is the key to preventing long-term disability.

Women most affected, awareness still low

Medical experts are particularly concerned about the high prevalence of RA among women. Most cases occur between the ages of 30 and 60, making it a major cause of reduced mobility and productivity among women in their prime working years. Despite its severity, RA continues to be under-recognized in India, often mistaken for normal joint pain or fatigue.

“RA is an autoimmune disease where the body attacks its own joints. This can lead to permanent damage, making early diagnosis and treatment crucial,” said Dr. Sarvjeet Pal, Senior Consultant Rheumatologist at Advance Rheumatology Centre, Hyderabad. He added that early symptoms are mistakenly ignored because they appear mild at first. “Morning stiffness lasting more than 45 minutes, swelling in small joints, low-grade fever, and persistent fatigue are warning signs people should never ignore,” he cautioned.

Unique symptoms help identify RA early

One of the classic signs of RA is symmetrical joint pain—if one wrist or knee is affected, the other is likely to be affected too. The disease initially attacks smaller joints like those in the fingers and toes before spreading gradually. Unlike regular arthritis pain that worsens with activity, RA pain is typically worse in the morning or after rest and improves slightly with movement before flaring up again.

Diagnosis and new treatment options

RA is diagnosed through clinical examinations, blood tests to detect inflammation markers, and imaging tests that reveal joint damage. Treatment focuses on reducing inflammation, preventing joint deformity, and improving daily function.

Dr. Ankith Rai, Associate Director of Medical Affairs at Abbott India, emphasised the need for comprehensive treatment. “RA isn’t just joint pain—it’s a lifelong condition that needs continuous, personalised medical care,” he said. “Early diagnosis and sustained treatment can slow disease progression and protect joint function.”

Treatment options now include biologics and biosimilars—advanced therapies that specifically target the immune pathways responsible for inflammation. Biosimilars, in particular, offer affordable access to advanced care without compromising safety or effectiveness.

Lifestyle also plays a role

Along with medication, doctors recommend lifestyle modifications to improve quality of life for RA patients:

• Regular exercise such as walking, swimming or yoga to reduce stiffness and strengthen muscles.

• Balanced diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, and vegetables to help control inflammation.

• Stress reduction techniques like meditation and mindfulness to prevent flare-ups.

Call for greater public awareness

Experts warn that many patients in India still approach doctors years after symptoms begin, by which time permanent joint damage may have already occurred. Awareness is the strongest defense.

“RA is not an old-age problem—it can strike early,” warned Dr. Pal. “Timely treatment can prevent disability and help people live full, active lives.”

With better awareness, access to advanced therapies, and timely medical care, Rheumatoid Arthritis can be managed effectively. Early action remains thebest hope to protect joint health and overall well-being.