Breaking barriers, building experiences

In the world of hospitality, few names evoke both warmth and authority like Niketa Sharma, the Managing Director of Keith Hospitality and the powerhouse behind several acclaimed Mumbai-based restaurants. A serial entrepreneur with a sharp eye for concept creation and a heart that beats for people-first leadership, Niketa has built not just spaces to dine—but places to feel.

“I actually wanted to be a journalist,” she says with a laugh, “but destiny had different plans.” With an M.Com in Financial Accounting and a Master’s in International Hospitality from Les Roches, Switzerland, she carved her own path into an industry traditionally dominated by men. “When I walked into investor meetings early on, I was often the only woman in the room. But I learned to carry myself with confidence. When you know what you’re negotiating, gender becomes secondary.”

Over the last four years, she has grown from her first restaurant to managing six restaurants, three banquets, and an in-house catering arm—all spread across Mumbai. “Before that, I was managing our family’s sports and recreation business in Thane,” she says, crediting her solid foundation in hospitality to those early years.

But what makes Niketa’s ventures stand out is her emotional architecture. “All my restaurants are feminine. They’re filled with sunlight, greenery, soft crystal colors—it’s about creating comfort,” she shares. “You’re not just serving food; you’re creating moments of joy, a vibe that calms nerves, invites vulnerability, and celebrates life.”

Her leadership style echoes the same ethos—empowering, collaborative, and deeply human. “Every team member has the authority to make decisions. Even if something goes wrong, we fix it together. That’s how you build confidence,” she explains. With a 350-strong team under her, including executive chefs, operations consultants, and marketers, she leads from both heart and head.

Niketa’s journey has also been shaped by failures. She candidly recalls shutting down her first salon venture after five years. “I held on too long out of emotion and ego. But I learned that in business, you must detach. If it’s not working, pull the plug. Let the balance sheet speak.”

Beyond her businesses, Niketa is passionate about mentoring women entrepreneurs, helping them navigate the same hurdles she once faced. “The myth that women are too emotional to make rational business decisions needs to end,” she asserts. “Women are just as capable of making hard, pragmatic choices when needed.”

From being a young 22-year-old stepping into boardrooms full of 50-year-old men, to now defining the future of hospitality in Mumbai, Niketa Sharma’s journey is one of grace under fire—and success rooted in soul.