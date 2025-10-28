Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals she learnt of her pregnancy on sets of ‘Chhatti Maiya Ki Bitiya’

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in the TV show ‘Chhati Maiya Ki Bitiya’ in the role of a goddess, feels a special connection with ‘Chhati Maiya.’

The actress, on the occasion of Chhat Pooja, spoke to a popular publication about the significance of ‘Chhati Maiya’ and also her role of the same in her mythological show. While in conversation with popular publication, Devoleena revealed that it was during the shooting for the show when she learnt of her ‘good news’. “I learnt of my pregnancy during the shooting of ‘Chhatti Maiya,’ while on set. I was shooting till the 7th month of pregnancy, so technically during my entire pregnancy journey, I was shooting for ‘Chhatti Maiya.’ That is exactly why the show is more memorable,” said Devoleena.

The actress, further talking about Chhat Pooja, revealed, “I did not know that ‘Chhatti Maiya’ is done for children. Of course, I knew that it was celebrated in Bihar, but I got to know more about it while shooting for the show ‘Chhatti Maiya,’ and I am very much close to it now.” She also spoke about the legendary singer Sharda Sinha, who passed away last year.

Devoleena said, “I like the songs of ‘Chhatti Maiya’ very much. The songs of Sharda ji, who left us last year, I love her songs. They are very heart touching.” Talking about fasting for Chhat Pooja, Devoleena stated, “Right now, I am breastfeeding, so I don’t know whether I will be able to fast or not, but I would sometime soon, at least once, want to become a part of Chhatti Pooja.”

Talking about her role as goddess ‘Chhati Maiya’, Bhattacharjee expressed, “I am extremely glad that I did that show, as during that very time, my baby came into my life.” What made her take up the role of a mythological character?

When IANS asked her this, the actress replied, “I felt good when I was offered. To be honest, I was a little sceptical because I had never done anything mythological. It was the first time in this genre. Also, it was the first time that a show on ‘Chhatti Maiya’ was being made, so even I felt very good about it. Everything was just so positive and calming throughout.”

For the uninitiated, Devoleena Bhattacharjee married her long-time boyfriend, Shahnawaz Sheikh, a fitness trainer, on December 14, 2022. The couple had an intimate court wedding that was attended by only family members and a few friends, as the couple chose to keep the occasion private and simple. Nearly two years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. Devoleena announced the news on social media, expressing gratitude.