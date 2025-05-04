Eat these 5 anti-ageing superfoods for a youthful, glowing skin

Who wants to look old? The answer is simple: no one. But the rapidly changing environment is affecting not just your physical health but also the health of your skin in ways you can’t imagine. Persisting issues like air pollutants, humidity, high exposure to sun and harmful UV rays can lead to issues like fine lines, wrinkles, or even sagging. And sometimes, the magic happens when you tweak your diet, maybe by making it wholesome with foods rich in promoting skin elasticity and preventing premature ageing.

While tackling these skin concerns can be a little tricky for many, it is clear that addressing them starts with prioritising internal health. To gain more insight into this, we tap an expert who shares how to address these issues with the help of certain foods.

Dr Geetika Mittal, a skin expert and cosmetologist, believes that diet plays a crucial role in our outer appearance and it can’t be truer! To treat skin issues, particularly wrinkles and fine lines, she recommends including nutritious foods like almonds, yoghurt, and other wholesome options in your daily meals.

Here are five foods that the expert suggests:

Almonds - A must-add to the daily diet to promote skin health, almonds are full of nutrients like healthy fats and vitamin E. Offering anti-ageing benefits, Vitamin E is also found abundantly in almonds, playing a crucial role in maintaining skin tone and texture. A fun way to include almonds into your daily routine could be by roasting them and munching them as snacks. When it comes to delaying ageing, they help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Moreover, daily consumption of almonds supports the skin’s resistance to UVB light, the main source of skin damage from sun exposure. Therefore, adding almonds to a nutrient-rich diet is a simple yet effective way to keep the skin healthy and glowing.

Salmon - This is the absolute best! Fatty fish, salmon, can greatly impact your overall skin health. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, it helps keep the skin hydrated and soft. Known to reduce inflammation, these fatty acids soothe the skin and offer protection from UV rays. Moreover, omega-3s accelerate collagen production, helping in minimising fine lines and wrinkles while maintaining skin firmness.

Sweet Potato - These are packed with antioxidants such as vitamins E and C, which protect the skin from free radicals and act as a barrier against premature ageing. They also contain vitamin A, which is crucial for skin cell turnover and repair. This vitamin helps reduce wrinkles and maintain skin firmness, making sweet potatoes a valuable addition to a skin-friendly diet.

Citrus Fruit - Fruits such as oranges and berries are rich in vitamin C, a vital nutrient for skin health. Vitamin C supports collagen production, which is essential for maintaining the skin’s firmness and elasticity. As collagen levels naturally decline with age, including these fruits in your diet can help treat wrinkles and fine lines, promoting a youthful appearance.

Adding to its benefits, the antioxidants in citrus fruits protect the skin from environmental pollutants, offering extra defence against damage and supporting overall skin health.

Yoghurt - This is a holy grail when it comes to skincare. It is a valuable addition to the diet, providing lactic acid and antioxidants, including vitamins B2, B6, and B12. Lactic acid acts as a natural exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells and promote a tighter, more refreshed appearance. The vitamins found in yoghurt support skin health by combating sagging and contributing to skin health.