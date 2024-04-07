Empowering rural women: Priya Subodh’s journey of purpose

Priya Subodh, the Director for Women Skilling and Social Entrepreneurship at 1M1B Foundation, shared her inspiring journey of empowering rural women and fostering social innovation. Priya’s focus on women’s empowerment was profoundly shaped by the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, which highlighted the hardships faced by women in villages due to job losses and migrations. This experience prompted Priya and her team to take action, initiating a pilot project in Andhra Pradesh that transformed a tailoring unit into a PPE manufacturing center. This project not only provided employment but also showcased the resilience and capability of village women, igniting Priya’s passion for empowering them through entrepreneurship.



“At 1M1B, we focus on skilling programs that equip women with digital literacy and textile-specific skills, empowering them to create sustainable livelihoods,” Priya explained. Over the past three years, their initiatives have trained over 2500 women and girls, significantly increasing their incomes and fostering a spirit of entrepreneurship within communities.

Reflecting on her work, Priya emphasized the rewarding aspects of witnessing the transformation in women’s lives—from job seekers to confident entrepreneurs. However, she acknowledged persistent challenges, including limited resources and societal barriers, which require collaborative efforts and innovative solutions to overcome.

Looking ahead, Priya envisions a promising future for women’s entrepreneurship in rural India. She believes that with access to skills, resources, and market opportunities, women can drive significant economic growth and social change. Priya draws inspiration from her role models, Lady Diana and Nita Ambani, whose compassion, humanitarian work, and commitment to social causes have influenced her approach to leadership and social impact.

To aspiring women entrepreneurs in India, Priya’s message is one of hope and empowerment: “Start small, leverage your passion, and focus on solving real-world problems. Be persistent in pursuing your goals and remember that your journey can inspire countless others.”When asked about balancing professional endeavors with personal aspirations and family goals, Priya emphasized the importance of prioritization and support. She credits her supportive family and dedicated team at 1M1B for enabling her to align personal values with professional pursuits, deriving fulfillment from both spheres.

Priya Subodh’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of women’s entrepreneurship and social innovation. Through her leadership at 1M1B Foundation, she continues to pave the way for rural women to thrive, creating a future where empowerment and economic independence are within reach for all. Her story serves as an inspiration for aspiring changemakers and underscores the enduring impact of purpose-driven leadership in driving positive change.