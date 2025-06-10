FLO hyderabad announces 5th edition of StyleTatva – now powered by MSME

FLO Hyderabad, the women’s wing of FICCI, proudly announced the 5th edition of its flagship fashion and lifestyle exhibition, ‘StyleTatva’, to be held on June 13–14, 2025, at HITEX Hall 2 from 10 am to 8 pm. This year marks a milestone as the event is officially powered by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India—demonstrating FLO’s deep commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs and artisans.

Featuring 205 curated exhibitors from across the country, ‘StyleTatva’ 2025 will showcase a vibrant mix of fashion, lifestyle, décor, and artisanal products. Over 10,000 visitors are expected to attend. Entry is free via WhatsApp invite, or ₹100 at the gate.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, with Poonam Sharma, FLO National President, and celebrity fashion draper Dolly Jain as guests of honour. Femina Miss India 2023 and Miss World Top 20 finalist Nandini Gupta graced the pre-event press conference, expressing admiration for FLO’s initiative: “When women come together passionately, incredible things happen. ‘StyleTatva’ is a wonderful event with a great purpose.”

A key highlight is the ‘Initiative Pavilion’ showcasing the revival of the ancient ‘Dokra’ craft from Adilabad. Known for its unique lost-wax metal casting, ‘Dokra’ art is being revived through design innovation and market linkages. FLO will premiere a documentary on the artisans and their stories during the event.

In alignment with social impact, FLO is offering free stalls to Telangana weavers, prison-based livelihood programs, and social sector artisans. An MSME desk at the venue will also help entrepreneurs register for Udyam and access benefits, including Rs 54,000 stall reimbursement and Rs 25,000 for incidentals under the government scheme.

“StyleTatva is where purpose meets profit,” said FLO Chairperson Prathibha Kunda. “With support from MSME, we’re fuelling women-led growth and preserving our heritage.”

Proceeds from the exhibition will fund FLO Hyderabad’s social impact projects like the ‘Bhongir Skill Centre’, digital skilling, and vocational training for women—creating sustainable livelihoods and supporting craft heritage revival across Telangana.