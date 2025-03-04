Guneet Monga dazzles in Manish Malhotra ensemble at Oscars 2025

Indian film producer Guneet Monga made a striking fashion statement at the 97th Academy Awards, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 2, 2025. Embracing a fusion of tradition and contemporary design, she walked the red carpet in a custom ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, complemented by exquisite Manish Malhotra High Jewellery.

A Powerful Fashion Choice

Monga, who won an Academy Award in 2023, returned to the Oscars with her short film ‘Anuja’, nominated in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category this year. Her fashion choice paid homage to the timeless elegance of the saree while integrating modern elements to create a sophisticated and bold look.

The Vision Behind the Ensemble

Celebrity stylist Manisha Melwani, who curated Guneet’s ensemble, shared insights into the design process. “We wanted to bring the saree back to the international red carpet, but with a contemporary twist,” she explained. Unlike her traditional pink Benarasi saree with elephant motifs at the 2023 Oscars, this year’s outfit featured a structured and refined aesthetic.

Details of the Stunning Look

Designed by Manish Malhotra, Guneet’s ensemble consisted of a corset, saree drape, and trench coat, all crafted from luxurious handwoven tissue fabric. The ensemble’s deep chocolate brown hue exuded sophistication, seamlessly blending Indian heritage with modern fashion trends. She accessorized the look with uncut polki earrings and matching trench coat buttons, all from Manish Malhotra High Jewellery.

Finishing Touches

Guneet completed her look with a custom-made box clutch by Manisha Melwani and bespoke footwear, ensuring every detail of her outfit exuded elegance and individuality.

A Star-Studded Red Carpet

The 97th Academy Awards red carpet witnessed a spectacular display of high fashion, with celebrities like Ariana Grande, Demi Moore, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Miley Cyrus, Gal Gadot, and Scarlett Johansson showcasing their style.

The Short Film ‘Anuja’

Backed by industry stalwarts including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling, ‘Anuja’, directed by Adam J Graves, features performances by Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag. The film’s nomination adds another milestone to Monga’s illustrious career.