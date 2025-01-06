Isha Koppikar reveals her secret to timeless beauty

Actress Isha Koppikar recently took to social media to share the secret behind her ageless beauty, revealing the mindful approach to self-care that helps her maintain a fresh and glowing appearance. In a lighthearted Instagram post, Isha humorously responded to the often-asked question, “Do I live in a refrigerator?”—a playful nod to the mystery surrounding her evergreen look.

In a candid video, Isha, known for her role in Krishna Cottage, explained that her flawless skin and youthful glow are not solely due to drinking water but are the result of a combination of efforts. “It’s not only about having water. It’s a lot of hard work. You have to be very mindful about your thoughts. It’s also about genetics to some extent,” she said, adding a touch of humor to the revelation.

Isha also shared insights into her diet, which she believes plays a significant role in keeping her energized and nourished. “I take a lot of fruits, at least 4 or 5 different types. Papaya, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and citrus fruits like oranges,” the actress said. She also highlighted the importance of consuming raw vegetable juices daily to maintain her vitality.

Listening to her body’s needs and staying in tune with her health is something Isha makes a priority. “I at least have one raw vegetable juice in a day. I listen to my body,” she added.

Along with a healthy diet, Isha emphasized the role of mindful self-care and positive energy in maintaining her glowing appearance. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Do I live in a refrigerator? People always ask me how I stay looking so fresh and evergreen. Well, the secret’s out... maybe it’s just good vibes and a sprinkle of self-care! Keep glowing, no matter the season! A few days earlier, Isha had also posted a motivating video of her working out at the gym, sharing her resolution for the upcoming year. She captioned it, “2025 is all about transformation—embracing challenges and turning them into our greatest achievements. Through her thoughtful approach to health, self-care, and fitness, Isha Koppikar continues to inspire her fans, proving that timeless beauty comes from both within and from the choices we make in our everyday lives.